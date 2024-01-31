Atlantic

MPs question friend clause in Conflict of Interest Act after $84,000 Trudeau Jamaica trip

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said what works best for Canada is having the United States recognize they are similar.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said what works best for Canada is having the United States recognize they are similar. Courtesy CPAC/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Konrad Von Finckenstein
Friends
Conflict Of Interest Act
Gifts
Matthew Green
Jamaica
Rene Villemure
Prime Minister's Office
Joseph Day

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news