Nova Scotia healthcare agencies drop vaccine mandates

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) and the Izaak Walton Killam Health Centre (IWKHC) said it will no longer require employees, preferred candidates and medical staff to submit proof of vaccination effective Monday. While the NSHA and IWKHC will be moving on from COVID-19, the BC government has refused to budge on its vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. “This change reflects our commitment to respecting the choices and autonomy of our staff members while also considering the evolving landscape of COVID-19 in its endemic phase,” said the NSHA and IWKHC in a Wednesday statement. “We acknowledge that vaccination against COVID-19 remains highly effective for the prevention of severe disease, hospitalization and death, and protection is meaningfully improved by the receipt of a booster dose.”.When the vaccine mandate for high-risk settings was withdrawn in May, they said they maintained proof of vaccination as a condition of employment for employees, preferred candidates and medical staff. At the time, a review of available evidence demonstrated the most durable protection against COVID-19 was conferred by hybrid immunity — two or more doses of the vaccine and natural infection. In response to evolving evidence about COVID-19, Nova Scotia Health’s Emerging and Re-emerging Infections Network reviewed existing COVID-19 restrictions in place at the NSHA and IWKHC. Based on the current available evidence, they said they would amend their policies. To all eligible people caring for Nova Scotia’s most vulnerable populations, they asked them to receive the COVID-19 vaccines and continue to follow vaccination guidelines. By removing the vaccine mandate, they admitted they “aim to offer flexibility and support to employees, on-site medical staff, and preferred candidates.” They added staff members who refused to take vaccines or submit proof of vaccination might have the opportunity to return to active employment. The NSHA and IWKHC concluded by saying they “will be eligible to apply for on-site medical privileges with Nova Scotia Health and IWK Health provided they meet all other necessary job requirements.” Therefore, each organization will be reaching out to people on administrative leave to discuss their situation and options for return to active employment. “We remain committed to maintaining a safe workplace and providing high-quality care to our patients,” they said. The BC government extended a vaccine mandate for all healthcare workers to those who could remain unvaccinated in 2022. READ MORE: BC to roll out new vaccine mandates for all healthcare workersThis included family doctors, dentists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, and all other regulated health professionals working in private practices.“We are still at risk of having yet another variant arise,” said BC Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.