Ontario government, Starlink to bring high-speed satellite internet to remote areas

The Ontario government said it has partnered with SpaceX’s high-speed internet service Starlink to launch the new Ontario Satellite Internet (ONSAT) program. The government said ONSAT will offer high-speed satellite internet access to 15,000 eligible unserved and underserved homes and businesses, including in rural, remote and northern communities, effective June 2025.“Our government is pleased to work with Starlink to offer a highly advanced satellite internet service that will help people living and working in the hardest to reach areas of the province access high-speed internet,” said Ontario Infrastructure Minister Kinga Surma in a Thursday press release. “Our government knows how essential it is to have access to online services and supports, which is why we are using all viable options and technologies, including fibre, fixed wireless and satellite to ensure every community across the province has access by the end of 2025."The Ontario government said more details on ONSAT and the registration process for eligible primary residences and businesses will be available in spring 2025. Additionally, it said it is part of $4 billion in spending to help bring access to reliable high-speed internet to every community across Ontario by the end of 2025.This is the largest single spending campaign in high-speed internet in any province by any government in Canadian history.“Bridging the digital divide is a priority for this government and Infrastructure Ontario is proud to play a critical role in the procurement and execution of solutions to deliver Ontarians the high-speed internet they need to succeed and thrive in an increasingly digital age,” said Infrastructure Ontario President and CEO Michael Lindsay. “As we work to deliver high-speed internet access for Ontarians across the province, satellite offers the value and feasibility to provide high-speed internet specifically to some of our province’s hardest to reach regions.”Maawandoon President and CEO Darren Harper said it “is honoured to be part of the awarded project alongside Starlink and FSET, demonstrating an effort that will transform connectivity in indigenous communities.” “By partnering with Maawandoon, an indigenous-owned company, we are ensuring that engagement is done thoughtfully and respectfully,” said Harper.“Through Infrastructure Ontario, our collective focus will deliver critical infrastructure and create long-lasting socio-economic benefits for indigenous communities across the Nations in Ontario.”Starlink said in July it was providing high-speed internet to more than 400,000 Canadians..Starlink reaches more than 400,000 Canadians with high-speed internet .“Starlink is now providing high-speed internet to more than 400k active Canadian customers, connecting ~3% of homes across the country!” it said. .It was commenting on Iglen Studios saying it travelled 4,000 kilometres over four Eastern Canadian provinces emissions free and connected to the stars.