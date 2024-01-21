Atlantic

Parks Canada says it will have new takes on Green Gables

Amybeth McNulty stars as Anne Shirley in "Anne"
Amybeth McNulty stars as Anne Shirley in "Anne"Courtesy Northwood Entertainment/CBC
Loading content, please wait...
Cbc
Indigenous Communities
Parks Canada
Cultures
Indigenous Languages
Anne Of Green Gables
Lucy Maud Montgomery
Narratives
Green Gables Heritage Place
Cavendish

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news