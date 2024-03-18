Poilievre calls for emergency debate about carbon tax hike

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has requested an emergency debate about the carbon tax increase. “Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau are increasing the carbon tax by 23% on April 1,” said Poilievre in a Sunday letter to Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus. “This tax hike on Canadians will make gas, groceries, and home heating more expensive and the Liberal cost of living crisis worse.”.Polls show 70% of Canadians oppose Trudeau’s plan to hike the carbon tax and seven premiers have demanded he spike the hike. Despite the growing carbon tax revolt unfolding before Trudeau, he said he will be moving ahead with the hike. He has broken his promises on the carbon tax. Initially, he said it would never go higher than $50 per tonne. Now it is set to reach $170 per tonne. He said the carbon tax would be revenue neutral, but the Parliamentary Budget Office confirms Canadians pay more than they get back in rebates. Given 70% of Canadians and seven premiers are opposed to the carbon tax increase, Poilievre said Parliament “has a duty to address this matter.” He called Trudeau’s decision to force the hike amid steep opposition “desperately out of touch.” “It’s time to spike the hike and axe the tax,” he said. Trudeau said on Wednesday he has no regrets over exempting Atlantic Canadians from paying the carbon tax on home heating oil and did not rule out arresting Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe for not paying his share. READ MORE: Trudeau doesn’t rule out arresting Moe; won’t backtrack on carbon tax hikeWhen asked by the Western Standard if the consequences of non-compliance included the possible arrest and imprisonment of government officials, his eyes narrowed and his tone became ominous.“You can’t opt out of the federation,” he said. Poilievre implored Liberal and NDP MPs on Thursday to abandon the carbon tax hike planned for April 1.READ MORE: Poilievre implores Liberal, NPD MPs to axe imminent 23% carbon tax hikeThe Canadian government announced in February it would be hiking the carbon tax further on Canadians, and many of them are struggling to put food on the table for their families.He said people are scavenging for food from dumpsters and organizing online to find food to eat because of the carbon tax.