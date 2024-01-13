Study finds Yukon most superstitious jurisdiction in Canada

Yukon is the most superstitious region in Canada, according to a study conducted by online entertainment website CanadaCasino. With an impressive ratio of 1,670 Google searches per 10,000 people, it is evident Yukon’s residents take their beliefs seriously, according to the study. In Yukon, CanadaCasino said the most commonly researched superstitions are Friday the 13th (960 Google searches), four leaf clovers (600), and knocking on wood (480). After Yukon was Northwest Territories (1,432 Google searches). This was followed by Nunavut (1,302), Prince Edward Island (591) and Newfoundland and Labrador (282). Quebec was the least superstitious province (139). The most commonly searched superstitions in Quebec were Friday the 13th (36,000 Google searches), 666 (35,280) and fingers crossed (21,120). CanadaCasino said Friday the 13th is the most commonly searched superstition in Canada with 277,920 Google searches per year. Numerous theories exist about the origin of the superstition around it. One popular theory is it combines the existing superstitions around fear of the number 13 and Friday being an unlucky day. It was the most common one across Canada. CanadaCasino continued by saying 666 was the second most common superstition (173,160). In Western culture, 666 is often associated with spirituality and fears. Fingers crossed came in third place (120,720). When people cross their fingers, they do so to express hope or good luck. After fingers crossed was knocking on wood (52,560). This was followed by breaking a leg (47,520), itchy palms (9,360) and lucky pennies (8,760). Four-fifths of Canadians said they find at least one major conspiracy theory true, according to a December 2 poll conducted by Leger. READ MORE: Poll finds four-fifths of Canadians believe in conspiracy theoriesLeger found the most popular conspiracy theory people supported was mainstream media manipulates the information it disseminates at 55%. It said 35% of Canadians do not believe the mainstream media manipulates information, and one-tenth were unsure. After the mainstream media manipulates information was former US president John F. Kennedy’s assassination was a cover-up (36%). This was followed by the car crash that killed Princess Diana was an assassination and not an accident and scientists have found a cure for cancer, but governments and pharmaceutical companies withhold it (34%), and evidence of alien contact is being concealed from the public (33%). To determine which superstitions were most commonly researched across Canada, CanadaCasino pulled together a list of 30 popular ones. The monthly Google search volumes were calculated for various phrases for Canada and for each province or territory.