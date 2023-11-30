Tristan Tate calls for people to cancel Canadian comedian

Cobratate CEO Andrew Tate’s brother Tristan said he wants people to contact the venues Canadian comedian Ben Bankas performs at to shut him down. “That would really suck for Ben,” tweeted Tristan on Wednesday. “That would indeed be murder.”.The conflict started off when Bankas posted a video of two men with disabilities and compared them to the Tates. “The Tate brothers in action,” said Bankas. .A woman fed one of the men with a disability, and he ingested the food. The man wrapped his arm around his brother and rubbed faces with him. The woman fed the other brother some food. He chewed it before turning to look at his brother being fed. While Bankas mocked him, Tristan responded at first by asking people to find him the brothers and their family. “I’ll do something to help them all out,” he said. “DMs open thank you.”.Despite Tristan’s influence, Bankas said him “tweeting at me all upset like a 20 year woke chick because I compared you to a disabled guy is priceless.” “Thanks for making MY day,” he said. “Also, I’ve already had losers try to cancel me over and over again.”.Romanian prosecutors indicted the Tates and two other suspects in June on charges that include human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.The Tates and the Romanian female suspects are under house arrest pending a criminal investigation for abuses committed against seven women, which they have denied.The four were held in police custody from Dec. 29 until March 31 before a court put them under house arrest.Bankas apologized to Halifax in July after “the woke hordes of blue haired childless blobs have sent a few emails and Alderney Hall had cancelled my Sept. 16th show.” READ MORE: Halifax theatre cancels Canadian comedian for politically incorrect jokes“Will have a new venue soon,” he said..An Alderney Landing Theatre employee sent an email to Bankas saying an influx of negative feedback from community members motivated it to cancel his booking.