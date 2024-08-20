Trudeau to hold cabinet retreat in Halifax, says focused on making life better for Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he will be holding a cabinet retreat in Halifax from August 25-27. While Canada is dealing with many crises, Trudeau said the Canadian government “is laser-focused on making life better for Canadians.”“Here are our priorities — building more homes, creating more jobs, investing in healthcare, and growing the economy,” said Trudeau in a Monday press release. “Our team will fight relentlessly to make sure you get a fair chance to succeed.”The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the retreat will focus on the Canadian government’s work to strengthen the middle class, grow the economy, and deliver fairness for every generation. Although Canadians are worried about issues, it said cabinet will take action on their top priorities. This includes bringing down the cost of living, building more homes, spending on healthcare, making dental care and essential medications more affordable, and taking climate action. Cabinet will discuss ways to strengthen Canada’s relationship with the United States — anchored by its Team Canada engagement strategy to create jobs, grow trade, and bring them closer together. The PMO vowed cabinet will do whatever it can to build a better, fairer future. Trudeau’s three-day cabinet retreat to Charlottetown last summer cost taxpayers at least $412,000, according to records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) in February. READ MORE: Charlottetown cabinet retreat cost taxpayers $500K“Spending more than $400,000 on a three-day retreat to tackle affordability is tone-deaf and unacceptable,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. “Canadians don’t need politicians wasting this type of money; we need them to stop raising taxes that make life more expensive.”