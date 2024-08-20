Atlantic

Trudeau to hold cabinet retreat in Halifax, says focused on making life better for Canadians

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Courtesy CPAC/YouTube
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Canadian Taxpayers Federation
Canadian Government
United States
Homes
Halifax
Cabinet Retreat
Charlottetown
Prime Minister's Office
Priorities

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news