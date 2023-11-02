WATCH: Freeland says carbon tax most efficient way to address climate change

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said when it comes to the carbon tax, “the verdict of economists in Canada and around the world is absolutely clear.” “And the verdict is that this is the most efficient way to address climate change,” said Freeland at a Wednesday press conference. “It is the most efficient way to reduce emissions.”.Freeland acknowledged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pointed this out. Since the carbon tax was imposed, the IMF has commended it. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) pointed out on October 12 how expensive the federal carbon tax is for Canadians, especially as the government gives out its carbon tax rebates. READ MORE: Trudeau’s carbon tax costs Canadian families up to $710 this year“The Parliamentary Budget Officer is clear: the carbon tax costs families hundreds of dollars more than the rebates they get back,” said CTF Federal Director Franco Terrazzano. Even after Canadians get the rebates, the carbon tax will make the typical household pay as much as $710 extra this year.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on October 26 there will be changes to the carbon tax to help people in rural areas and those who use heating oil to heat their homes. READ MORE: Trudeau drops carbon tax on heating oil, increases rebate for Atlantic Canadians“Today’s announcement is good news for Atlantic Canadians, rural Canadians and people across the country,” said Trudeau.“We are putting more money back into your pocket and making it easier for you to find affordable, long-term solutions to heat your home."