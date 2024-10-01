WATCH: Heckler shouts axe the tax at Trudeau at Montreal golf event

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been heckled at many places, and this now includes golf tournaments. A heckler shouted out at Trudeau that he should end the carbon tax when he was handing off the Presidents Cup at the Royal Montreal Golf Club. “Axe the tax,” said the heckler at the Sunday event..Trudeau did not acknowledge the heckler, shaking Team USA captain Jim Furyk’s hand before turning to face the cameras. Furyk lifted the Presidents Cup, and Trudeau and his teammates cheered. Trudeau defended the carbon tax in February as the simplest, most efficient way to reduce emissions “that we admit is causing negative consequences, including wildfires that are costing billions of dollars across the country.”.Trudeau defends carbon tax despite widespread — and growing — opposition.He said he remains committed to the carbon tax, despite overwhelming and growing opposition to it. The negative perception was reinforced after the Canadian government gave an exemption to fuel oil in Atlantic Canada, where it is used to heat many homes.“There is no way to fight climate change in a more efficient way that puts more money back in Canadians’ pockets than putting a price on pollution,” he said. Team USA won its 10th consecutive Presidents Cup on Sunday. With this Presidents Cup, Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele had four straight birdies to give it a lead on Sunday, and golfer Sam Burns had a strong showing. Meanwhile, Team USA golfer Russell Henley had a successful debut with a win, and golfer Keegan Bradley took a critical point when International Team golfer Si Woo Kim missed a 10-foot putt on the final hole. “If this is my last round as a player — maybe it is — I’m happy with that,” said Bradley to EssentiallySports.