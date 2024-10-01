Atlantic

WATCH: Heckler shouts axe the tax at Trudeau at Montreal golf event

A heckler gave Justin Trudeau a piece of his mind.
A heckler gave Justin Trudeau a piece of his mind. Courtesy Golf Channel/Twitter
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Carbon Tax
Cdnpoli
Emissions
Heckler
Heckling
Presidents Cup
Royal Montreal Golf Club
Jim Furyk
Team USA
Golf Tournaments

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news