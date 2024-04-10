Atlantic

WATCH: Jamil Jivani accuses Trudeau of breaking housing dreams for Millennials

Jamil Jivani said Justin Trudeau has been breaking promises to Millennials for eight years.
Jamil Jivani said Justin Trudeau has been breaking promises to Millennials for eight years. Courtesy Jamil Jivani/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Cdnpoli
Canadian Government
Byelection
Jamil Jivani
Durham
Millennials
Affordable Housing
Promises
Home Ownership
Budget 2024

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news