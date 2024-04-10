WATCH: Jamil Jivani accuses Trudeau of breaking housing dreams for Millennials

Conservative MP Jamil Jivani (Durham, ON) came out swinging against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on housing in one of his first speeches as an MP. Jivani pointed out Durham is home to many Millennials who dream about owning a home one day. “For this year, this prime minister has been promising affordable housing and yet things are only getting worse,” said Jivani in a Tuesday speech in the House of Commons. “Millennials know this prime minister is not worth the cost.”.To prepare for Budget 2024, he accused the Canadian government of holding expensive photo-ops, but Millennials know better. He asked how can they believe any of these promises from it again. Jivani won the Durham byelection with 57.3% of the vote on March 4. READ MORE: UPDATED: Jamil Jivani wins Durham byelection“Dear @JustinTrudeau, Durham sent you a message today,” he said. “Did you receive it?” .Trudeau said on April 2 the Canadian government will spend $400 million through Budget 2024 on the Housing Accelerator Fund to speed up construction of more homes to address the housing crisis. READ MORE: WATCH: Trudeau admits mass immigration fuelling housing crisis“As I said earlier and as (Halifax) Mayor (Mike) Savage has pointed out many times before, if we want to build more homes faster, we also need to be upgrading critical infrastructure, including water and wastewater infrastructure,” he said. “To do exactly that, we’ll launch the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund with a billion dollars available to allocate over the short term to municipalities to support needs that will directly create more housing and $5 billion for agreements with provinces and territories to support investments in long-term priorities paired with key provincial and territorial actions to boost housing supply.”