WATCH: Liberal MP gives finger to Conservatives during carbon tax motion vote

Liberal MP Ken McDonald (Avalon, NL) appeared to give Conservative MPs the middle finger while voting on a motion about eliminating the carbon tax on home heating oil. “Mr. McDonald, Avalon,” said the voiceover at a Monday vote in the House of Commons. .McDonald rubbed his middle finger against his temple while standing up to vote against the motion. “Oh!” said some Conservative MPs. The House of Commons voted 135-186 against a motion calling for the carbon tax to be removed on all sources of home heating on Monday. READ MORE: Liberals, Bloc Quebecois vote down motion against carbon tax“I declare the motion defeated,” said Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus. Since the Canadian government has implemented a temporary, three-year pause to the carbon tax on home heating oil, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre filed a motion calling on the House of Commons “to extend that pause to all forms of home heating fuels.”Conservative Whip Kerry-Lynne Findlay said MPs had an important vote to Canadians. “And the member from Avalon literally gave the finger to those Canadians as he stood to vote for our motion, which was to give them a break and a reprieve on home heating costs,” said Findlay. “He gave the finger to the senior choosing between heating and eating.” Findlay accused McDonald of giving “the finger to all those struggling to make ends meet in an unaffordable Canada.” She added he gave the finger to all Canadians watching. McDonald responded by saying he scratched the side of his head with two fingers. “If they think it’s one finger, that’s up to them,” he said. “They can take it how they like.” While it is unusual for people to scratch the side of their heads with two fingers, she said this is the second time she has risen in the House of Commons to speak about this finger motion. “That’s unparliamentary and inexcusable,” she said. Fergus acknowledged the House of Commons had a point of order raising a serious issue about decorum. “I’m placed in a very difficult situation here,” said Fergus. “If honourable colleagues will allow me to take a look at this issue.” When MPs are offered an opportunity to explain their actions and they do, Fergus said the matter is closed. This has raised disorder in the House of Commons. He pledged to take a look and will come back to it if necessary. He called for them to end points of order on this issue.