WATCH: Liberal MP resigns amid anticipated Halifax mayoral bid

Liberal MP Andy Fillmore (Halifax, NS) said he would not be returning to the House of Commons in September amid rumours he will be running for Halifax mayor. Fillmore said he "ran for office because I wanted to be a voice for Canadian communities like mine." "To make the case that our cities and towns could propel Canada towards its best days if we just unlocked their potential," said Fillmore in a Monday speech in the House of Commons. "And I believe that there is nowhere in Canada that is more true than in Halifax.".Together, he said the Canadian government "turned the tides of stagnation that have haunted our municipality for decades and turned Halifax towards prosperity and growth." He added this growth has brought opportunities and challenges. While he finds himself reflecting on the past nine years, Fillmore said his sights are set on the future. This is because the job is not finished in Halifax. "There's still work to do for Halifax, and I intend to see to it," he said. This resignation comes after Liberal MP Pam Damoff (Oakville North-Burlington, ON) said on May 1 it was time for her political career to end.