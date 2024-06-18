WATCH: Poilievre accuses Trudeau of secrecy about carbon tax

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said his party has always known Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not worth the cost after nine years. However, Poilievre said the carbon tax coverup has been exposed. “We forced him to release data showing that in addition to the higher bills at the pumps and on home heating that Canadians directly pay in the tax, there’s also going to be a $30 billion a year hit to our economy,” said Poilievre in a Monday speech in the House of Commons. “That’s $1,800 in lost wages and higher prices for Canadian families.” .Since the Conservatives have found out the true cost of the carbon tax, he asked how can people believe the comments the Liberals make about other tax hikes. Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault responded by saying Eastern Canada is seeing its second heat wave before the summer starts. “People are being evacuated in Northwest Territories,” said Guilbeault. “What’s the Conservative response?” While the Liberals will keep the carbon tax, Guilbeault said the Conservatives will let the world burn. Poilievre said Guilbeault’s fanatical rhetoric will not change the situation. “The reality is that nor will his carbon tax change the weather,” he said. “His carbon tax is not going to eliminate a single forest fire.” Instead, he said all the carbon tax will do “is turn up the heat on Canadian taxpayers.” He questioned what else the Liberals are hiding about its tax hikes. Guilbeault released data on Friday confirming the carbon tax is a net cost for the economy, contradicting previous claims of revenue neutrality and job creation.READ MORE: Guilbeault ridiculed after true cost of carbon tax revealedThe figures show the carbon tax will cut economic production by $20 billion to $30 billion per year — equivalent to $1,200 per family in extra annual costs. He attempted to downplay the findings.