WATCH: Poilievre fires back at CBC comedian trying to troll him

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre told This Hour Has 22 Minutes correspondent Dan Dillabough at a Halifax rally on Sunday he will be out of a job if he becomes prime minister."You'll have to earn a living rather than get it from taxpayers' money," said Poilievre in a Wednesday video. .Over the last few years, Dillabough said Poilievre has talked about cracking down on crime. "I love that you're cracking down on murderers, thieves, CBC journalists," said Dillabough. "I love that you're cracking down on axing the tax." Poilievre called this commentary "why your ratings are so terrible." While he suspected This Hour Has 22 Minutes' ratings were terrible, Dillabough said he was mistaking it for Heartland. Despite Poilievre dismissing him, he said he would not stop trying to speak with him. "We've got a lot of big questions for you," he said. Dillabough asked Poilievre what is his least favourite province. Additionally, he wanted to know if Canada could save money by sinking Prince Edward Island into the sea. "I think he could save money by spending a billion less on terrible comedians and propaganda from the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)," said Poilievre. Poilievre said in 2022 at his Axe the Carbon Tax Rally in Ottawa he would defund the CBC, which received thunderous applause. "The room doesn't seem undecided on that one, does it?" he said. "That will save us a lot of money."CBC Comedy writer Clare Blackwood said in May people can "make yourself cry on cue if you think about the fact that Pierre Poilievre exists.""Wow!" said Blackwood. "A true professional!"