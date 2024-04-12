WATCH: Scheer says Trudeau afraid of carbon tax meeting with premiers

Former Conservative leader Andrew Scheer had some fun with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau not wanting to hold a meeting about the carbon tax with the premiers by pointing out its absurdity. Since Trudeau does not want to meet with the premiers, Scheer said it is baffling. “It’s not like they’re going to ask him to put together Ikea furniture or help them move,” said Scheer in a Thursday speech in the House of Commons. “They just want to put forward better ideas than hiking prices on everything.” .He asked Trudeau what he was afraid of. Additionally, he said he might be scared of Ontario Premier Doug Ford or New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs. If Trudeau is afraid of Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Scheer said he knows him. He called Moe “a really nice guy.” Scheer questioned why he would not meet with them. Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon pointed out Moe said he sat down and poured over the data, but he could not find any more effective way to combat climate change than a carbon tax. “You know right now today in this house we are discussing untold employment and economic opportunity for Canadians, including the people of Regina-Qu’Appelle,” said MacKinnon.“If he won’t stand up for the workers of Regina-Qu’Appelle, we will.” The NDP and Bloc Quebecois teamed up with the Conservatives on Wednesday to call on Trudeau to hold a meeting with the premiers about the carbon tax.READ MORE: Bloc, NDP support Conservative motion to hold emergency carbon tax meetingWhile the motion was non-binding, it compelled him to hold a televised meeting within the next five weeks. It was the first time opposition parties voted against the government since the NDP entered into a supply and confidence agreement with the Liberals in 2022 following the 2021 election.