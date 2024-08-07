Atlantic

WATCH: Toronto police say driver arrested after hitting multiple anti-Israel protestors blocking road

Pro-Palestine protestors attempted to block an on-ramp to the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Aug. 6, 2024.
Pro-Palestine protestors attempted to block an on-ramp to the Gardiner Expressway in Toronto on Aug. 6, 2024. Courtesy Harrison Faulkner/Twitter
Loading content, please wait...
Arrest
Toronto Police Service
Driver
Gardiner Expressway
Hamas
Stephanie Sayer
Anti-Israel Protest
Vehicle
Anti-Israel protesters
Dominic Cardy
Lakeshore Boulevard

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news