WATCH: Toronto police say driver arrested after hitting multiple anti-Israel protestors blocking road

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said a man has been arrested after he collided with multiple anti-Israel protestors blocking the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday. The Toronto Star reported Tuesday TPS said the protest began on the Gardiner Expressway at Jarvis St. and saw about 40 people attend it, leading to various road closures. Two anti-Israel protestors had been standing in front of a vehicle as it was driving forward. A third anti-Israel protestor ran over and put his hand on the vehicle, but the driver kept moving forward. The driver turned to the right, hitting the first two protestors and sending them to the ground. .The third protestor struck the vehicle with a flag. While he might have tried to stop the driver, he ended up heading forward and leaving the area. TPS confirmed the collision happened at Lakeshore Blvd. and Jarvis St. at the Gardiner on-ramp. “The driver was arrested a short time later, but no charges have been laid at this time,” said TPS media relations officer Stephanie Sayer to the Toronto Star. Sayer pointed out paramedics did respond to the scene after the collision, but the protestors “refused medical attention and refused to provide a statement to police.”While protestors had been on the Gardiner Expressway, roads reopened after they headed to Metropolitan Park. No protesters were arrested.This ordeal comes after former New Brunswick education and early childhood development minister Dominic Cardy said on Friday he was arrested on Thursday for chanting “free Palestine from Hamas” to anti-Israel protestors in Toronto.READ MORE: UPDATED: Former NB cabinet minister confirms arrest in Toronto for opposing anti-Israel protestWhile Cardy had been arrested, he said his parents taught him to never be a bystander. “That's never been more important than this week, with synagogues burning,” said Cardy.