WATCH: Trudeau admits mass immigration fuelling housing crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has shown cracks in his support for mass immigration. Trudeau said the large spike in temporary immigration has fuelled Canada’s housing crisis. “Whether it’s temporary foreign workers or international students in particular that have grown at a rate far beyond what Canada has been able to absorb,” said Trudeau at a Tuesday press conference. “To give an example, 2% of Canada’s population was made up of temporary immigrants.”.In 2024, he said 7.5% of Canada’s population is temporary immigrants. In response, the Canadian government will work to get that under control to benefit Canadian citizens and international students. Trudeau concluded by saying the Canadian government wants to get those numbers down. “It’s a responsible approach to immigration that continues on our permanent residents as we have, but holds the line a little more on the temporary immigration that has caused so much pressure in our communities,” he said. Trudeau made this admission after announcing the Canadian government will spend $400 million through Budget 2024 on the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to speed up construction of more homes to address “As I said earlier and as (Halifax) Mayor Savage has pointed out many times before, if we want to build more homes faster, we also need to be upgrading critical infrastructure, including water and wastewater infrastructure,” he said. “To do exactly that, we’ll launch the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund with a billion dollars available to allocate over the short term to municipalities to support needs that will directly create more housing and $5 billion for agreements with provinces and territories to support investments in long-term priorities paired with key provincial and territorial actions to boost housing supply.” He said municipalities will be required to take action to unlock housing supply where it is needed most if they want to access funding from its forthcoming Public Transit Fund. With this announcement, he said it is part of the Canadian government’s larger housing plan and will be expanded upon in the coming days. Secretary of the Cabinet Janice Charette warned Trudeau in 2022 his immigration policy since taking office in 2015 was fuelling Canada’s housing crisis.READ MORE: Leaked memo shows Trudeau warned immigration would cause housing crisisCharette, who was appointed by him less than one month earlier, blamed him for Canada’s escalating housing prices and severe housing shortages.His response was to ignore the warning and announce he would bring in more immigrants.