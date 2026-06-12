ʔə́nəxʷ on the sign: Decoding the Tsawwassen First Nation stop sign

As new stop signs featuring the word “ʔə́nəxʷ” appear on Tsawwassen First Nation lands in Delta, here is a simple guide to what the term means and how to pronounce it.

Stop signs featuring the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ word “ʔə́nəxʷ” for “stop” stand at the intersection of Tsawwassen Drive and Blue Heron Way on Tsawwassen First Nation lands in Delta. The signs were installed last fall as part of British Columbia’s “indigenous language revitalization efforts.” Tsawwassen First Nation