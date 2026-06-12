ʔə́nəxʷ on the sign: Decoding the Tsawwassen First Nation stop sign

DELTA — A video of a Canadian police sergeant in Metro Vancouver standing and speaking beside a stop sign reading “ʔə́nəxʷ” instead of “STOP” has gone viral, again..The sign, located at a three-way stop on Tsawwassen First Nation lands in Delta, a Vancouver suburb in British Columbia, replaced the word “stop” with “ʔə́nəxʷ” last fall as part of the province’s language revitalization efforts.According to Tsawwassen First Nation the word “ʔə́nəxʷ” means “stop” in hən̓q̓əmin̓əm.Here is what the word actually requires drivers to read.The first “letter” might look like a question mark, but it isn't — look closer.That's a “ʔ.”.“ʔ,” not to be confused with “?,” refers to a “glottal stop” — not a literal “stop,” as in stopping one’s car, but a “glottal stop.”“What is a glottal stop?” some might ask.Here's a video to explain:.The next character, “ə́,“ is a grapheme known as “the famous schwa” with an acute accent (obviously)..That leaves readers with only “nəxʷ” to work out.To those uninitiated in the ritual of being asked to read things in a language very few living individuals can read, the full word breaks down roughly as a glottal stop followed by a neutral vowel, another neutral vowel, and a labialized sound at the end.hən̓q̓əmin̓əm is a dialect of Halkomelem. Like many Coast Salish languages, it had no indigenous writing system before contact and so very few individuals — living or dead — can read and write in it.Conveniently, the red octagon remains the universal traffic control device for encouraging drivers to stop driving.