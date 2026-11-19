MUKACHEVO — Conservative Party of BC influencer Brittany Foote posted a photograph of the BC legislative chamber Thursday morning as Conservative MLAs prepared to take the oath of office.The public affairs consultant and content creator, based between Victoria and Vancouver, wrote that the day marked the arrival of the province’s first Conservative government in nearly 100 years. She congratulated the 64 MLAs and said she was proud of everyone who worked to make the moment possible..The photograph shows the empty chamber with the ceremonial mace displayed in the foreground. The last Conservative majority government was elected in 1928 under Simon Fraser Tolmie. That administration left office in 1933.The Office of the Clerk has scheduled the oaths in two sessions in the chamber. The first group, which includes premier-designate Lorne Doerkson, begins at 3:30 p.m. The second group follows at 6 p.m. Doerkson will be sworn as premier and name his first cabinet Friday at Government House in Victoria..The BC Legislature account confirmed the schedule Wednesday. Green MLAs Emily Lowan and Jeremy Valeriote will be sworn Monday. The 27 New Democrat MLAs will be sworn November 26.Doerkson’s office confirmed earlier this week there will not be a fall session of the legislature. The statement said the party wants the house properly prepared for an ambitious agenda so that legislation receives the consideration it deserves. Ministers will begin work from day one and prepare a substantive legislative package for the spring sitting..The Conservatives hold 64 seats after the October 24 election, subject to judicial recounts in Kelowna Centre and Ladysmith-Oceanside. .The NDP holds 27 seats. The Greens hold two. The certified results exclude those two ridings while the recounts proceed.Doerkson remains premier-designate until Friday’s ceremony at Government House. He has said an independent review of the province’s finances will be among the first actions once he is sworn. None of the campaign measures are enacted.The ceremonies mark the formal start of the 44th Parliament. Opposition MLAs will take their oaths next week.