Conservative Party of BC influencer Brittany Foote posted a photograph of the empty legislative chamber Thursday morning. Sixty-four Conservative MLAs are being sworn in two groups. Lorne Doerkson becomes premier Friday.

The empty chamber of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia, with the ceremonial mace in the foreground, as Conservative MLAs prepare to take the oath of office. Image credit: Western Standard photo illustration from Brittany Foote via X.