BC

A recap of the weekend's most meaningful (and interesting) BC civic election results

British Columbia’s civic results showed higher turnouts, a clear appetite for change, and progressive wins in Vancouver and Victoria even as familiar faces returned in Surrey and Penticton.
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, Vancouver Mayor Pete Fry and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum (from left) are depicted in a stylized illustration.
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto, Vancouver Mayor Pete Fry and Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum (from left) are depicted in a stylized illustration.Illustration created with AI assistance by Alex Zoltan for the Western Standard.
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