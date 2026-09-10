BC

Abbotsford-Mission’s first debate stays civil

The Abbotsford Chamber streamed 90 minutes of debate Wednesday without a live audience or any audience participation.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (left) and Pam Alexis (right) are set for a high-stakes Abbotsford-Mission byelection this September.
Kerry-Lynne Findlay (left) and Pam Alexis (right) are set for a high-stakes Abbotsford-Mission byelection this September.Illustration by Alex Zoltan from file photos
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Bcpoli
Byelection
Debate
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Pam Alexis
Abbotsford-Mission
Lakhwinder Jhaj
Stephen Fowler
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