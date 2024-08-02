Abbotsford police warn public after two gang members charged with conspiracy to commit murder released on bail

Police in Abbotsford are warning residents that two gang members have been released on bail and would be residing in the western area of town until their trial. Anmol Sandhu and Navpreet Dhaliwal were both charged with a slew of crimes, including conspiracy to commit murder, trafficking a controlled substance, and various firearms offences.Both men are "connected to the ongoing BC Gang conflict" and present "a significant public safety risk," though they will be required to abide by a strict list of court-imposed bail conditions, police said Thursday.While on house arrest, neither Sandhu nor Dhaliwal will be permitted to own a cell phone or communicate via social media. They will also be subject to electronic monitoring. Nonetheless, the department urged locals to remain vigilant."The Abbotsford Police Department takes public safety seriously and is ensuring the safety of the community in and around the areas where these two men reside," Media Relations Officer Sergeant Paul Walker wrote in a public notification, explaining that, "the monitoring of these men will be led by the Abbotsford Police Department’s Gang Crime Unit, assisted by our Criminal Investigative Branch and Patrol officers."Anyone who catches either Sandhu or Dhaliwal in violation of any of the court-ordered conditions, or has information about the alleged crimes, was urged to call the department at 604-859-5225. Their case file is 2022-49882.According to the APD, the pair were arrested in February following a "large-scale drug trafficking investigation" that was initiated in 2022. Over the course of the investigation, law enforcement executed search warrants on a number of residences in Abbotsford and Surrey. They seized "large amounts of cash and firearms," as well as nearly six kilograms of fentanyl, and two kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and morphine. Per the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a "potentially lethal dose," meaning six kilograms could kill 30,000 people.