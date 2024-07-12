Advocacy group celebrates BC underwater mountains receiving permanent protection

Oceana Canada said it is pleased the Canadian government has designated 133,017 square kilometres of underwater mountains known as seamounts off the West Coast of Vancouver Island as its newest, largest Marine Protected Area (MPA). Named Tang.Gwan — hacxwiqak — Tsigis, this new MPA will be co-managed by the Haida, Nuu-chah-nulth and Quatsino First Nations. The MPA contributes to Canada’s commitment to protect 30% of its land and ocean by 2030, covering 2.31% of its marine area and increasing protection from less than 1% in 2015 to more than 15.54% in 2024. “Oceana Canada has been advocating for the protection of these vital underwater ecosystems since 2018,” said Oceana Canada Science Director Robert Rangeley in a Thursday press release. “Marine Protected Areas are a proven conservation tool that can reverse the degradation of our oceans and safeguard ecosystems vital to the cultural and socioeconomic well-being of coastal communities.”Rangeley called this designation “a significant milestone in our efforts to protect marine biodiversity and enhance the abundance of life in the oceans.” Since research expeditions have documented diverse, vibrant life on seamounts and hydrothermal vents throughout the last decade, he said it demonstrates their importance. Oceana Canada said the protection measures in Tang.Gwan — hacxwiqak — Tsigis will prevent activities such as bottom-contact fishing and dumping, protecting red tree corals, glass sponges, and other species depending on them. A research expedition conducted by Oceana Canada, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Haida Nation, and Ocean Networks Canada (ONC) during deep-sea explorations revealed ancient corals, sea lilies, basket stars, octopuses, prowfish, and rockfish. The nutrient-rich upwelling from these seamounts attracts species from hundreds of metres above, including tunas, sharks, whales, and seabirds. By protecting these seamounts, it said Canada is supporting ocean health and helping to rebuild abundant, healthy wild fisheries that coastal communities, the economy, and the planet depend on.ONC President and CEO Kathryn Moran said it “has been delighted to work together with Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Oceana Canada, and British Columbia coastal First Nations to explore and uncover the rich and biodiverse ocean offshore our West Coast.”“This work helped set the stage for delineating Canada’s newest protected area — Tang.Gwan — hacxwiqak — Tsigis,” said Moran. “This protected area is a key part of ensuring that future generations will inherit a healthy ocean and thriving coastal communities.”