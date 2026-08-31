BC

After the Triple O summit, the table talk turned to coalition

Former BC Conservative candidate, OneBC staffer, and current chief of staff to Tara Armstrong Tim Thielmann called the Sunday follow-up a “Coalition of the Wishful.”
A mock White Spot “Triple O Summit” graphic circulated after centre-right organizers met Wednesday in the basement of the Dunsmuir Street White Spot in downtown Vancouver.
A mock White Spot “Triple O Summit” graphic circulated after centre-right organizers met Wednesday in the basement of the Dunsmuir Street White Spot in downtown Vancouver.Graphic posted by Jas Johal / @JasJohalBC. Not an official White Spot advertisement.
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Ed Fast
Peter Milobar
Selina Robinson
Gordon Campbell
Matt Stickney
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ian Paton
OneBC
Tim Thielmann
Triple O's Summit
Jordan Bateman
Colin Hansen
Coalition
British Columbia Party
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Western Standard
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