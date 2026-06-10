BC

Alberta singer Corb Lund declares victory as anti-coal petition reaches required signatures

Corb Lund declared victory as the "Water Not Coal" petition reached its June 10 deadline. The proponent has filed the required affidavit, and Elections Alberta will now conduct a 21-day verification process to confirm if it surpassed the 177,732 signatures needed to advance the citizen initiative.
Corb Lund addresses members of the media at a "Water Not Coal" protest. The demonstration opposes coal mining developments in Alberta.
Corb Lund addresses members of the media at a "Water Not Coal" protest. The demonstration opposes coal mining developments in Alberta.Will Vasseur / Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Referendum
Mining
corb lund
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news