Air Canada launched a digital identification program for travellers departing from Vancouver International Airport (YVR), becoming the first airline in Canada to use facial recognition technology as an option to verify identity and board flights.

Announced this week as a pilot project, the digital identification program is now available for customers boarding select flights from YVR to Winnipeg, and for eligible customers entering the Air Canada Cafe at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

I see a liberal cheering on their control of the people...that is what I see..

PersonOne
PersonOne

No more Air Canada for me. My family is on notice...boycott AC.

Drax
Drax

The day is very near when these kind will have NOTHING to hide behind. Nothing to protect them. I CANNOT WAIT!

WCanada
WCanada

No more flights for me with AC then.

DS
DS

"Landry reiterates that participation in the program is currently voluntary", hmmm.....didnt we hear this before about something else??

Report Add Reply
Cobra
Cobra

Each step take us closer to (full digital ID )control & tracking by our CORRUPT Government. None of this is for our benefits. Unless Canadian citizens become the resistance full control over everything we buy, or even what we buy, where we go or even if allowed to go somewhere will be tracked and approved or denied by the Government and later the WEF or UN . Do not be deceived we are being tracked monitored and under much higher surveillance than we understand. Time is short to try to crush this, world tracking plan. If you are deceived to believe this is all for our good, remember you have been warned, this rest is in each of our own hands.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Is the 3rd party Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, or some unknown nefarious individual? Knowing the Liberals, could be the Chinese Communist Party?

kmb
kmb

“modernize the traveller journey” is just another way of monitoring and controlling the proles. Welcome to 1984 where your digital face will be recognized everywhere you go by CCTV cameras.

MLC
MLC

Air Canada is doing this for the benefit of their clientele? Any federal funding involved?

Relying on the integrity and security of an unnamed provider along with a statement that it will be restricted to within Canadian borders (on an international airline?) should give pause to deeply consider the touted benefits....

