Air Canada launched a digital identification program for travellers departing from Vancouver International Airport (YVR), becoming the first airline in Canada to use facial recognition technology as an option to verify identity and board flights.
Announced this week as a pilot project, the digital identification program is now available for customers boarding select flights from YVR to Winnipeg, and for eligible customers entering the Air Canada Cafe at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
The airline says it plans to expand the program to more Canadian airports and Maple Leaf Lounges in due time.
"Many of our customers already utilize digital credentials to simplify their daily activities such as unlocking mobile phones, entering workplaces, verifying identification during financial transactions and more,” said Craig Landry, executive vice-president and chief operations officer at Air Canada.
Landry reiterates that participation in the program is currently voluntary, noting that customers choosing to use digital identification will “benefit from a simplified and seamless process” both at the gate and when entering the airline’s lounges.
Canada’s Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra says his government is “eager to move forward” with technologies that will “modernize the traveller journey” in Canada’s airports.
“Air Canada's pilot project will speed up processes at YVR, and other airports where it's established, while respecting robust privacy measures and security standards. This project has great potential in making gate boarding easier and faster for Canadian passengers, while maintaining strong safety measures,” said Alghabra.
Air Canada notes safety measures as one of the program’s key benefits, highlighting a reduction in “touch points and physical contact” such as exchanging documents and devices with airport agents.
As for setting up digital identification, the Air Canada app prompts travellers to take a picture of their passport, scan the passport chip, and take a photo of themselves. The app then sends the photos to Air Canada’s third-party technology provider, which uses biometric technology to authenticate you as the person in the government ID.
If the selfie matches your government photo, you are assigned an "identifier number."
“Say goodbye to hands full of passports and boarding passes at the airport,” said Air Canada.
The airline says no personal information, including biometrics, is transferred outside of the country.
“Your personal information is only shared with Air Canada’s providers; it is not disclosed to any other third parties. Air Canada’s providers process your personal information, including your biometric information, strictly in accordance with Air Canada’s instructions,” the company said.
The Western Standard asked Air Canada for the names of the program's third party providers, but hasn’t yet received a response.
(9) comments
I see a liberal cheering on their control of the people...that is what I see..
No more Air Canada for me. My family is on notice...boycott AC.
The day is very near when these kind will have NOTHING to hide behind. Nothing to protect them. I CANNOT WAIT!
No more flights for me with AC then.
"Landry reiterates that participation in the program is currently voluntary", hmmm.....didnt we hear this before about something else??
Each step take us closer to (full digital ID )control & tracking by our CORRUPT Government. None of this is for our benefits. Unless Canadian citizens become the resistance full control over everything we buy, or even what we buy, where we go or even if allowed to go somewhere will be tracked and approved or denied by the Government and later the WEF or UN . Do not be deceived we are being tracked monitored and under much higher surveillance than we understand. Time is short to try to crush this, world tracking plan. If you are deceived to believe this is all for our good, remember you have been warned, this rest is in each of our own hands.
Is the 3rd party Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates, or some unknown nefarious individual? Knowing the Liberals, could be the Chinese Communist Party?
“modernize the traveller journey” is just another way of monitoring and controlling the proles. Welcome to 1984 where your digital face will be recognized everywhere you go by CCTV cameras.
Air Canada is doing this for the benefit of their clientele? Any federal funding involved?
Relying on the integrity and security of an unnamed provider along with a statement that it will be restricted to within Canadian borders (on an international airline?) should give pause to deeply consider the touted benefits....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.