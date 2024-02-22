All remaining oil and gas permits off the BC coast cancelled

All remaining oil and gas exploration permits in BC waters have been returned and cancelled by the federal government, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson announced Wednesday.It comes after Calgary-based Chevron Canada earlier this month voluntarily relinquished the final 23 permits covering 5,900 square km, many of which were located in marine protected areas. In April of last year it handed over 19 leases. The company said it had been in negotiations with the Feds to hand them over since 2020..“The relinquishment of these permits ensures the Scott Islands marine National Wildlife Area and the Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs Marine Protected Area (MPA) continue to fully count towards the Government of Canada’s international marine conservation targets,” company president Christopher Mazerolle said in a statement posted to its website.“We remain committed to safely and responsibly developing Canada’s onshore and offshore oil and gas resources. Providing affordable, reliable and ever-cleaner energy is essential to an orderly energy transition that balances energy security, economic prosperity and environmental protection.”.No financial terms — if any — were disclosed. Last year, Exxon-Mobil relinquished nine permits.Over the years 227 permits had been issued in federal waters between Vancouver and Haida Gwaii.Despite a 1972 moratorium on oil and gas exploration off the West Coast, permits issued before that date were still valid.Speaking in Victoria, Wilkinson said the relinquishment marks an important milestone for the preservation of ecologically sensitive areas and species. The Liberal government says it fulfills a commitment to indigenous-led conservation efforts that received $800 million in 2022.