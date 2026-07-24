BC

Already serving life for contract killing, 25-year-old sentenced in second BC fatal shooting

Already locked up for life in the contract killing of Ripudaman Singh Malik, the 25-year-old hitman received another 15 years Wednesday for the fatal shooting of Chad Colivas.
Tanner Fox
Tanner FoxAbbotsford Police Department
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Murder
Manslaughter
New Westminster Supreme Court
Air India Bombing
Ripudaman Singh Malik
Tanner Fox
Jose Lopez
Rumina Daya
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