BC

Amy Hamm barred from Vancouver ‘Ask a Trans Person Anything’ event

Activists hosting “Ask a Trans Person Anything” in Vancouver cancelled the journalist’s ticket and barred her despite the event’s promise that nothing is off-limits.
Amy Hamm "I Love JK Rowling"
Amy Hamm "I Love JK Rowling"Image courtesy of Amy Hamm
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Bc Supreme Court
Amy Hamm
Fae Johnstone
Jk Rowling
I Love JK Rowling
BC College of Nurses and Midwives
Department for Women and Gender Equity (WAGE)
Amy Hamm and women's rights
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