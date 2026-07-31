Amy Hamm barred from Vancouver ‘Ask a Trans Person Anything’ event

VANCOUVER — Activist and author Amy Hamm was denied entry Thursday evening to a Vancouver event promoted as an 'open, no-holds-barred Q&A with transgender activists.'.Hamm, a gender-critical writer and former nurse known for defending women’s sex-based rights, arrived at the “Ask a Trans Person Anything” event at St. Andrew’s-Wesley United Church. Organizers cancelled her ticket, recognized her, asked for identification, and refused her entry, telling her she had “the wrong intentions.” She said she was attending as a member of the press. Hamm posted video of the exchange.A companion who was also turned away described the scene: organizers spotted Hamm, confirmed her identity, and barred her despite the attempt to use a second ticket. The companion questioned whether taxpayer money supported an event that excludes journalists..The event formed part of the Trans Canada Tour organized by the Society of Queer Momentum (also known as Queer Momentum). Hosts Fae Johnstone and Victoria Bucholtz, two prominent transgender activists, billed the series as a chance for the public to ask any questions about transgender issues. Promotional materials stated: “You have questions about trans issues — and you deserve answers.” They promised answers even to “the tough ones,” said “We won’t cancel you,” and described an interactive Q&A in which “nothing is off limits” (except threats or personal attacks). The tour aims to address “fear and uncertainty” around gender and transgender identity and to find common ground..Vancouver’s stop was scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on July 30. Similar events have been held or planned across multiple provinces.Hamm has been a leading Canadian voice arguing that biological sex is real and that policies based on gender self-identification can harm women’s spaces, sports, and safety. She co-sponsored a short-lived 2020 Vancouver billboard reading “I (heart) JK Rowling.” The BC College of Nurses and Midwives later found her guilty of unprofessional conduct for certain public statements identifying herself as a nurse; she was fired by Vancouver Coastal Health, ordered to pay nearly $94,000 in costs, and received a one-month licence suspension (stayed pending appeal). She is appealing the college decision in BC Supreme Court and has filed human rights complaints alleging discrimination based on political belief. Hamm maintains she is not 'transphobic' and focuses on protecting the rights of women and children..The Society of Queer Momentum has received substantial federal funding.Women and Gender Equality Canada provided a contribution of $555,325 (agreement SO230106, covering 2024–2027, with later amendments) under the Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression Program. The government says the money supports capacity-building, advocacy coherence, partnerships, and coalitions for '2SLGBTQIA+' organizations. As of Friday morning, organizers had not publicly responded to the denial of entry. The episode has drawn online criticism highlighting the contrast between the event’s open-door branding and the decision to exclude a high-profile critic and journalist.Hamm continues her work as a columnist for outlets including the National Post, Quillette, the New Westminster Times, and others.