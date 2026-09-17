BC

An alleged BC Conservative private investigator list looks almost random

If the list CHEK printed is real, it names a Lululemon founder, former and sitting Conservative MLAs, and CHEK's own Rob Shaw, while leaving off figures onlookers might otherwise expect to see.
Left to right: Chip Wilson, Amelia Boultbee, Rob Shaw, and Angelo Isidorou.
Left to right: Chip Wilson, Amelia Boultbee, Rob Shaw, and Angelo Isidorou. Western Standard photo illustration
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Bcpoli
Elenore Sturko
Peter Milobar
Angelo Isidorou
Rob Shaw
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Lululemon founder Chip Wilson
Ian Paton
Trevor Halford
Á'a:líya Warbus
Brennan Day
BC Conservative
Amelia Boultbee
Claire Rattée
Mandeep Dhaliwal
Jonathan Ross
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