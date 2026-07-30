BC

An outpouring of support follows Isidorou’s departure as BC Conservative executive director

The warm public tributes and farewells are unusual for a departure from a senior political role.
Angelo Isidorou speaks at a Conservative Party of BC event.
Angelo Isidorou speaks at a Conservative Party of BC event.Angelo Isidorou / X
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Bc
Bcpoli
Angelo Isidorou
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Harman Bhangu
Á'a:líya Warbus
BC Conservative
Caroline Elliott
Conservative Party of BC
Ben O'Hara-Byrne
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