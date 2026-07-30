An outpouring of support follows Isidorou’s departure as BC Conservative executive director

VANCOUVER — An outpouring of support from Conservative Party of BC MLAs, former leadership candidates, journalists, and supporters followed the announcement Wednesday evening that Angelo Isidorou is stepping down as the party’s executive director.The surprise news Isidorou was stepping down as executive director of the Conservative Party of BC first broke late Wednesday evening when it was reported by CKNW host Jas Johal..Only moments later the same news was confirmed by both party Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Isidorou himself.“Building the Conservative Party of BC has been the honour of a lifetime,” Isidorou wrote on X. “When I joined our party and stepped into my role in 2022, we were polling at two percent, had a broken website, old branding, no money in the bank and almost no members at all.".“Serving as both Campaign Manager and Executive Director has been the highlight of my career. I owe a debt of gratitude to every single Conservative who joined our movement for common sense change. I am extremely proud of the movement we built and will continue to build.”He added that Findlay “has a fresh mandate from our members and is leading our party into the next chapter. I wish her and her team the very best of luck.” Isidorou said he is “excited for my next chapter, where I will continue fighting back against the radical policies that plague the western world, beyond just BC.”Findlay thanked Isidorou for his service..“I appreciate the continuity he provided during an early transition time as we move forward toward opportunity and prosperity for all British Columbians,” she said, wishing him “every success as he embarks on his next exciting chapter.”An outpouring of support quickly followed from MLAs, former leadership candidates, journalists and party supporters — a display of goodwill that is rare by political standards for someone leaving a senior party role.Langley-Abbotsford MLA Harman Bhangu called Isidorou one of the “key architects” of the party’s revival.."From the very beginning of the revival of the Conservative Party of BC, Angelo was one of the key architects behind what became an incredible movement,” Bhangu wrote. “Angelo was right at the centre of it, leading with dedication, hard work, and an unwavering commitment to the cause."“Looking back to my 2022 by-election, when many people counted us out, Angelo was there helping lead the effort. It’s incredible to think about how far we’ve come since those early days. On a personal level, I’m grateful for your friendship… I’ll miss having you beside me as Executive Director.”Chilliwack Cultus-Lake MLA and Conservative caucus House Leader Á’a:líya Warbus described Isidorou as “an absolute gentleman and gem in this movement.”."I can whole heartedly say that Angelo has poured his life into this movement and no matter where his next steps take him, everyone he’s come in contact with is better for it, and he will continue to rise to the new challenges that await him,” Warbus wrote. “Nothing but cheers and well wishes my friend. The journey is just starting.”.Former leadership candidate Caroline Elliott called him “wise beyond his years, a true professional and a fundamentally good person.”."In every conversation we’ve ever had, Angelo’s entire focus has been on making BC all it can be,” she said. “Not just talking about it, but dedicating his life to building a better province. It’s a huge loss for the party but I know he’ll find other ways to contribute to BC and beyond.”.Global News BC legislature reporter Ben O’Hara-Byrne added a professional note of respect: “A big deal in BC politics. As a reporter, always enjoyed dealing with Angelo. Partisan politics is a tough game, some play it with class and skill, best of luck with all that lies ahead.”.Isidorou joined the party board in 2022 as part of a broader effort that rebranded and rebuilt the Conservatives from near-irrelevance. Under his operational leadership, the party grew to more than 40,000 members, paid off campaign debt and came within a handful of seats of forming government after the 2024 election.The party’s constitution and bylaws do not give the leader unilateral authority to remove the executive director, a staff position supervised through the board and management committee, strongly suggesting Isidorou stepped down from the role.The departure comes roughly two months after Findlay won the party leadership on May 30.