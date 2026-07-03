BC

ANALYSIS: Carney throws Eby a political lifeline as BC NDP approval rating hits new lows

Premier David Eby gained concrete deliverables and narrative wins on several files that had become political liabilities, including the long-troubled George Massey Tunnel replacement and the North Coast oil tanker ban, just weeks after the NDP government’s approval rating hit a record low.
David Eby and Mark Carney in Victoria, BC
David Eby and Mark Carney in Victoria, BCScreenshot: YouTube
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