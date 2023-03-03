Trailing news that a Lower Mainland Cannabis company received approval from Health Canada to legally possess, produce, and sell cocaine — prompting a whirlwind of outrage, excitement, and overall confusion — another BC company has made a similar announcement.
Adastra Holdings Inc. in Langley rose to national fame this week when news spread of its recently granted permission from Health Canada to import coca leaves to manufacture and synthesize cocaine.
Now Canadian biosciences company Sunshine Earth Labs Ltd. says it too can legally possess, produce, distribute, and sell not only cocaine, but also MDMA, opium, morphine, and diacetylmorphine.
The company said, like Adastra, it received an amendment to its Controlled Drug and Substance’s Dealer’s Licence for MDMA in September last year, noting subsequent amendments were made for cocaine and opioids.
"We are incredibly proud of the progress we have made in the last year," said Donovan Edwards, Sunshine's CEO.
"Since inception, we have been proactively pursuing amendments to our dealer's licence to include MDMA, coca leaf, cocaine, opium, morphine, and diacetylmorphine to position ourselves as a legitimate safer supply partner. We will continue to work on securing global trade relationships to import ethically sourced medical products for safer supply.”
The licences were issued to Oryx BioMed Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sunshine.
The amount of cocaine and other drugs Sunshine is allowed to interact with was not disclosed in its announcement, whereas Adastra says it can to interact with up to 250 grams of cocaine. Where exactly the product will be sold hasn’t been detailed by either company, however a Health Canada representative said the drugs will not be sold to the general public.
On Friday morning the stock of Adastra had grown more than 70% on the Canadian Securities Exchange.
As the company’s stock surged, so did emotions in response to the news.
“Although the commercialization of cocaine typically brings to mind cartels, it is corporations currently cashing in under the NDP government,” BC Liberal MLA for Surrey South, Elenore Sturko told the legislature, followed by a demand for clarity.
Vowing to investigate the matter, Premier David Eby said at a press conference that he is “disturbed” by the news, noting that the province wasn’t notified by Health Canada about the development. Moreover, the Canadian Presssays Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is as "surprised" as Eby that the firm received licence amendments to produce and sell cocaine.
British Columbians can carry up to 2.5 grams of opioids, meth, cocaine, and more without fear of criminal penalties due to an exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), which is in effect until Jan. 31, 2026 throughout the entire province.
BC is the first Canadian province to receive an exemption under the CDSA.
