UPDATED: Another BC United MLA defects to the Conservatives

British Columbia United confirmed MLA Teresa Wat (Richmond North Centre) will be leaving the party and joining the Conservatives. BC United Director of Communications Adam Wilson said as it gears up for the October election, it wants to ensure all of its candidates share its vision and values. “If Teresa Wat feels that her values better align with John Rustad’s Party, we wish her well,” said Wilson in a Monday statement. “Sadly we can confirm that a significant amount of confidential member information was exported by her team prior to her decision to leave.” .Wat confirmed she would be seeking re-election as the Conservative candidate in Richmond-Bridgeport. “This was not an easy decision, but one that I have been contemplating for many months,” she said. “After countless conversations with the constituents in my riding of Richmond North Centre, it became clear that the number one priority I hear all day, every day, is that the BC NDP must be defeated in the next election.” She said the cost of having the British Columbia NDP in government to the economy and society is too high. However, she said the best party to defeat the NDP is the Conservatives. Rustad welcomed Wat to the party with enthusiasm. “Teresa Wat is a dedicated and hardworking representative who has consistently put the needs of her constituents first,” said Rustad. “Her decision to join the BC Conservative Party is a testament to our shared vision for a prosperous and thriving British Columbia.” Because she has experience and commitment to free enterprise principles, he said they “will be invaluable as we work together to defeat the BC NDP and implement policies that support economic growth and individual freedoms.” He added it looks forward to having her on its team and looks forward to her contributions. Former BC United MLA Lorne Doerkson (Cariboo-Chilcotin) changed parties to the Conservatives in May. READ MORE: BC United MLA joins the ConservativesSince the upcoming BC election is too consequential, Doerkson said he felt he had to make a change. “I have spent countless hours listening to my constituents in the recent months,” said Doerkson. The BC Conservatives gained former United MLA Elenore Sturko (Surrey South) on June 3. READ MORE: UPDATED: BC United MLA crosses over to ConservativesUnited leader Kevin Falcon had said he considered Sturko’s decision to cross the floor to the Conservatives betrayal. Sturko had sat as United’s mental health, addictions, and recovery shadow minister since she was first elected in a byelection in 2022.