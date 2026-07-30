BC

Another blow to B.C.'s forestry industry as Interfor shifts corporate hub from Burnaby to the U.S.

Interfor is moving its primary corporate support operations from Burnaby to Georgia, marking another setback for British Columbia’s struggling forestry sector amid tariffs and mounting industry pressure.
Forestry operation in BC
Forestry operation in BCScreenshot: YouTube
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Bc
Bcpoli
David Eby
Forestry
Gavin Dew
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Ward Stamer
Canada-US
DRIPA
Interfor
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