Another blow to B.C.'s forestry industry as Interfor shifts corporate hub from Burnaby to the U.S.

BURNABY — Interfor Corp., the Burnaby-based lumber producer founded in British Columbia more than 60 years ago, is shifting its primary corporate and functional support operations to Peachtree City, Georgia, the company has told employees — the latest setback for a provincial forestry sector already reeling from mill closures, job losses and punishing U.S. tariffs..In a July 9 memo obtained by the Financial Post, CEO Ian Fillinger said the existing Peachtree City office — established in 2014 on the outskirts of Atlanta — will become Interfor’s “primary hub for corporate and functional support.” The company will maintain “a continued West Coast presence” as part of a multi-year strategy. The shift is expected to occur gradually through attrition and future hiring decisions, with no layoffs planned as part of the announcement.Interfor remains one of North America’s largest lumber producers, with roughly 4.4 billion board feet of annual capacity. British Columbia now accounts for just 17% of that capacity. The company still operates three sawmills in the province.The United Steelworkers, which represents about 250 Interfor workers at two of those B.C. mills, called the move “a kick in the gut.”Premier David Eby addressed the broader pressures facing the forest sector during a Wednesday afternoon press conference on the north coast tanker ban..“The forest sector is under huge pressure here, with tariffs that are prohibitive for sending timber and wood products into the United States,” Eby said. He questioned the U.S. decision to impose higher tariffs on Canadian softwood while importing more timber from Russia, rejected the claim that Canadian lumber poses a national security threat, and pointed to efforts to diversify markets in Asia and a potential free trade deal with India.“I understand the pressure that forestry companies are under. As a result of these tariffs, trying to make these decisions, as well as low prices. And we’re working closely with industry and with other provinces to try to mitigate these kinds of impacts,” he said.Opposition Conservatives said the Interfor decision reflects deeper problems created by NDP policy.“This is the NDP’s record: endless job losses with no hope in sight for the forestry sector,” said Ward Stamer, Shadow Minister for Forestry. “Interfor still has three mills in B.C. which are now in serious jeopardy, and it is likely we will see even more companies pull out of B.C. The NDP government is suffocating the forestry industry with high taxes, excessive regulations, and permitting delays, while DRIPA has made it impossible to plan for the future.”.Gavin Dew, Shadow Minister for Economic Development, said the move fits a broader pattern of businesses leaving the province.“Decisions like this are sadly not surprising given the NDP’s indifference if not hostility toward business,” Dew said. “B.C. has seen five consecutive quarters of net business losses, the worst losing streak in Canada. And now the premier says he helped his own minister draft a statement opposing an LNG project that cabinet approved. Nobody wants to put capital into a jurisdiction where the cost of doing business is so high and there are so many legal and political unknowns that investing feels like playing Russian roulette.”Conservative Leader Kerry-Lynne Findlay said her party would take a different approach.“Unlike the NDP, the B.C. Conservatives haven’t given up on forestry,” Findlay said. “We will restore certainty and make B.C. once again an attractive place to invest money, operate mills, or headquarter a major company.”.The company previously cited U.S. softwood tariffs when it indefinitely idled two Northern Ontario sawmills in April and reported a $63-million net loss in the first quarter of 2026. Cumulative duties and tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber have reached roughly 45% for many producers.