BC

Another British Columbia pulp mill goes dark

The latest curtailment hits about 400 Sunshine Coast jobs and removes 380,000 tonnes of pulp, adding to a wave of mill shutdowns as the BC forestry industry grapples with scarce fibre, U.S. duties and rock-bottom prices.
Crofton pulp and paper mill
Crofton pulp and paper millIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Bcpoli
Unifor
Forestry
Ravi Parmar
Canfor
Ward Stamer
BC Forests Minister Ravi Parmar
Domtar
Port Mellon
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