Another Sean Feucht worship concert cancelled as West Kelowna cites ‘safety concerns’

A planned free outdoor worship concert by US Christian musician Sean Feucht will not go ahead in West Kelowna this weekend, with the city citing “safety concerns.”

In a statement, the City of West Kelowna said it would not issue a permit for the event scheduled at Memorial Park Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 23.

Officials said that, with input from the RCMP and West Kelowna Fire Rescue, they reassessed the organizer’s security plans and found risks “not appropriately mitigated.”