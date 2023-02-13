Earthquake

It’s not a question of ‘if’, but ‘when’ — according to experts — Canada is rocked by a major earthquake off the West Coast. And if government planning is any indication, the scenes unfolding in Turkey and Syria are a grim harbinger of what awaits Canadian authorities and response teams in the event of even a modest temblor near Vancouver or Victoria. 

It perhaps comes as a mere coincidence that the BC government modelled various response scenarios last week, from Feb. 7-9, in reaction to an imagined 7.0 magnitude rupture of the Cascadia subduction zone off Vancouver Island. 

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.

 

Canada's lack of prep is questionable and that starts with the claim that the worst earthquake has been 7.0. The last "big one" was actually closer to 9.0 in 1700 just over 300yrs ago.

The 1700 earthquake appears to be one of many that occur about every 500yrs or so with some re-occurring around 300yrs so we should be ready. Search Cascadia Subduction Zone M9 simulations for what American's expect.

I've seen old Canadian plans and they involve blocking all major roads and bridges with military checkpoints, forced evac's to centres (for your safety of course) and house to house searches for food and equipment. Hopefully the idea that government knows best has changed and with it those parts of the plan.

Western Canadians looking to Canada for help would do well to look at how Canada treated Western Canadians in past, starting with the reasons for the rebellions of the 1880's, the depression and so on. When we need help Canada dithers or makes it worst.

I'm sure we can do better without Canada. At the very least people would understand they need to be ready because Canada won't be there when we really need them.

