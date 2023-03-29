RCMP
Mounties in Houston, BC are investigating what they call "another act of violence" against Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline personnel at a remote work site.

Houston RCMP says its officers responded to the 43 km mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road Monday after CGL security reported that a worker had been “swarmed" by a group of individuals wearing masks and camouflage.

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

fpenner
fpenner

They still haven’t smartened up and gotten security?

Dutchy1985
Dutchy1985

RCMP have no interest in arresting anyone out there, unless a CGL employee fights back. Then they'll arrest that person

guest800
guest800

Do as we say or else Whitey!

dgc
dgc

...bring it on b_tch!!!

