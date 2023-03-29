Mounties in Houston, BC are investigating what they call "another act of violence" against Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline personnel at a remote work site.
Houston RCMP says its officers responded to the 43 km mark of the Morice West Forest Service Road Monday after CGL security reported that a worker had been “swarmed" by a group of individuals wearing masks and camouflage.
Police said the group fired flares and intimidated the worker out of the area, gaining access to a vehicle. Mounties say the masked individuals then “poured liquid” onto the vehicle and stole a chainsaw from the truck bed.
On Wednesday, search warrants were simultaneously executed at two locations on the Morice Forest Service Road — the Lamprey Provincial campground site and a camp at 44.5 km.
Five occupants were arrested at the 44.5 km camp for obstruction of a peace officer. Four refused to cooperate with police, one of whom attempted to prevent officers from executing the warrant, police say.
Houston RCMP reiterates it “fully supports” peaceful, safe, and lawful protest.
“Criminal acts by persons under the guise of protesting, particularly the violence exhibited by the suspects in this instance, will not be tolerated. The investigation into this matter is ongoing,” the detachment said in a statement.
Yintah Access said in a Wednesday statement that RCMP's C-IRG unit has been intimidating Wet’suwet’en members and disrupting cultural activities.
The C-IRG unit is tasked with patrolling the Morice Forest Service Road.
“Members of a private security firm hired by CGL pipeline, Forsythe, have also escalated harassment and surveillance efforts against Wet’suwet’en members in recent days,” the group said.
The incident comes more than a year after CGL security workers on the Morice River Forest Service Road were rolled on by a masked group of people armed with weapons, including axes, who began setting fires and destroying property — causing millions of dollars in damage.
RCMP remains silent about that investigation, which has yet to yield an arrest.
Similarly, no arrests have been made in relation to an October 2022 incident that occurred in nearby Smithers, where multiple vehicles — including RCMP, BC Hydro, and other BC government vehicles — were torched in a motel parking lot.
At least one of the torched RCMP vehicles belonged to the C-IRG unit.
(4) comments
They still haven’t smartened up and gotten security?
RCMP have no interest in arresting anyone out there, unless a CGL employee fights back. Then they'll arrest that person
Do as we say or else Whitey!
...bring it on b_tch!!!
