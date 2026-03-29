Avi Lewis takes hold of NDP leadership as quiet contest turns into 'circus'

VANCOUVER — The federal NDP’s long and protracted six-month leadership gauntlet came to a loud and screeching halt on Sunday as activist and filmmaker Avi Lewis claimed a decisive first-ballot victory to become the party’s new leader.What began several months ago as a quiet race within a fledgling and struggling non-official status party turned into an international affair as the leadership convention appeared to spiral out of control at times, drawing intense and widespread scrutiny and ridicule..The results were announced Sunday at the NDP’s national convention in Winnipeg, where roughly 1,000 delegates gathered for three gruelling days of policy debates ahead of the final leadership showcase on Saturday. Delegates — elected representatives from riding associations, labour affiliates, and other party sections — voted on resolutions and helped set the party’s direction before the membership-wide leadership ballot results were revealed..In the end, it was Avi Lewis who captured 56% of the roughly 71,000 votes cast on the first ballot. Alberta MP Heather McPherson placed a distant second with 29.5%, followed by social worker and municipal councillor Tanille Johnston at 7.3%, union leader Rob Ashton at 5.9% and organic farmer Tony McQuail further back..Interim leader Don Davies presided over the event as the party struggles for its own survival. The NDP was reduced to just seven seats in the House of Commons after its devastating 2025 election loss, in which Jagmeet Singh lost his own seat and the party lost official status.The convention weekend featured several viral moments, including one candidate calling on NDP supporters to “eat the damn rich,” which drew thunderous applause from parts of the crowd..Such rhetoric reflected a general shift leftward for the party, which once positioned itself to the right of the Marxist-Leninist party but to the left of the federal Liberals.The frequent use of terms like “comrade” among delegates and speakers further illustrated the radical leftward lurch..Lewis, grandson of former NDP leader David Lewis and husband of author Naomi Klein, ran on a platform of aggressive climate action, wealth taxes, anti-capitalist measures, and stronger labour ties. In his victory speech, he declared, “Canada, mark your calendar: the NDP comeback starts now,” while pledging to become a “beacon to the 99%.”Lewis now faces the challenge of rebuilding a diminished party, uniting its factions and regaining ground lost to the Liberals and Conservatives ahead of the next federal election.