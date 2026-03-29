BC

Avi Lewis takes hold of NDP leadership as quiet contest turns into 'circus'

Lewis is in charge of the federal NDP following an eccentric Winnipeg leadership convention spiralled into an international spectacle of viral moments, including thunder applause for calls to "eat the damn rich," frequent "comrade" references, and a sharp leftward lurch as the New Democratic Party fights for its survival.
NDP leadership candidate Avi Lewis
NDP leadership candidate Avi LewisScreen grab from @AviLewis on X
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Bc
Bcpoli
Ndp
West Coast
Heather Mcpherson
Ndp Leadership
Bc News
Ndp Leadership Race
Avi Lewis
Tanille Johnston
Robert Ashton
Tony McQuail

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