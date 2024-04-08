Banning name of father of teen transitioned against dad's wishes violates free speech says lawyer

A BC father whose name was subject to a publication ban to protect the identity of his child who was put on cross-sex hormones has challenged the ban in court.Lawyer James Kitchen of Liberty Coalition Canada made the filing on behalf of "CD" as he is known in court documents. Kitchen and CD spoke to former MP Derek Sloan in an interview posted on Sloan's Funding the Fight channel.CD's child declared to be transgender and was scheduled to be put on cross-sex hormones. CD tried to block the male-to-female transition in court but only succeeded in delaying the treatment. His child has shunned him but is now an adult. Kitchen said any excuse to bar CD's name has expired."We're sick of these gag orders. We need him to be able to come out and tell his story," Kitchen said in the interview."We need to get the details of this sordid case out in the open so that people can see it. And hopefully we can avoid this kind of thing happening in the future."Free speech made the case important, Kitchen said."We have to say it all the time in this censorious country, but free speech really is the cornerstone to, not just a free and democratic society, but a society that's worth living in. It's not worth living in North Korea, or Iran, or China," Kitchen said."Since the Freedom Convoy, the loss of free speech means you live a life that's not as friendly. It's full of fear of the government. It's oppressive. It's stifling."Kitchen said a government taking away someone's name is a late and inevitable step of one that strips other freedoms."We've got a closed, secret, unfree, miserable society. And that's unacceptable. We're not going to tolerate that in Canada. We've tolerated it long enough."Kitchen said arguments that the adult of a teen trans child needed to have their name concealed were "a little thin" and left transgender teens "more 'equal' than everybody else.""Not only is the child's identity secret, that's one thing. But it's extending now to CD. And that's where it goes too far."The right for CD to use the birth pronoun of his child is a part of the gag order that will not be contested. Kitchen views this too as "a violation of freedom of expression" but an "impossibility" to change in the current environment."Hopefully, 10, 15 years from now, we've stopped all the trans madness, we've got our free speech back, and we can start misgendering these people, ie, calling them their real sex. But in the meantime, we at least need to be able to have people show their face and use their real name when they want to talk about their story, and what happened to their child."CD said he felt 'dehumanized', "Who's being transitioned here? Is it me? Like, are they transitioning me into some kind of a nobody?"Kitchen said the petition to the BC Supreme Court asks for the court to lift the ban on CD from using his name and face in public commentary and also on the media using his real name and face."I don't know where it's gonna go. I'm mildly optimistic that the court will agree with me in the interests of free speech and the open court principle."Sloan said those wishing to donate to the legal challenge could do so by e-transfer to fundingthefight@proton.me using the password "Freedom" and "CD" written in the memo line.CD was interviewed by Matt Walsh in his documentary What is a Woman, available below.