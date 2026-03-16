BC

BC aboriginal title claims escalate upward in attempt to ‘decolonize the sky’

Court battles and agreements in BC have already resulted in aboriginal title sweeping over vast areas of land and sea — including fee-simple private property — giving rise to the question: can indigenous groups also stake an Aboriginal title claim to the sky? Some people think so.
Drone
DroneCourtesy Wikicommons
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