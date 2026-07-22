BC Amber Alert cancelled after four-year-old Atlas Andrews located

The province-wide BC Amber Alert issued for four-year-old Ryan Atlas Andrews has been cancelled after the child was located, ending an overnight search that prompted emergency alerts across British Columbia.EmergencyInfoBC confirmed the cancellation Wednesday, stating only that the child had been located and directing further inquiries to West Kelowna RCMP."Amber Alert Cancelled. Child has been located. For further details, please contact West Kelowna RCMP," the cancellation notice read.Police have not yet released details about where Atlas was found, the circumstances surrounding his recovery, or whether the woman at the centre of the investigation, 40-year-old Alisse Andrews, has also been located.The Amber Alert was issued shortly after midnight Wednesday after West Kelowna RCMP said they were investigating a parental abduction.Investigators said Atlas, 4, was last seen at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at 24-3512 Ridge Blvd. in West Kelowna..Police had identified Alisse Andrews as the suspect and said she was believed to be travelling in a black 2021 Nissan Qashqai bearing British Columbia licence plate RV003L. The public was urged not to approach the vehicle and instead call 911 with any sightings.The case follows an earlier missing person investigation involving Atlas.On July 16, Langley RCMP appealed to the public for help locating the four-year-old after he was reported missing. At the time, police said the case "did not meet the threshold for an Amber Alert," noting that the province's emergency alert system is reserved for the most serious child abduction cases where investigators believe a child is in imminent danger.Officers announced Monday that he had been found safe.Less than 24 hours later on Tuesday, West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an alleged parental abduction and later issued a province-wide AMBER Alert. RCMP have not publicly explained the circumstances connecting the two incidents.The Western Standard has reached out to West Kelowna RCMP for additional information and will update this story as more details become available.