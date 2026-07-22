UPDATED: BC AMBER Alert issued after alleged parental abduction of four-year-old in West Kelowna, again

CALGARY — A BC AMBER Alert has been issued as police search for a four-year-old boy who investigators say was taken in an alleged parental abduction from West Kelowna.The West Kelowna RCMP activated the province-wide alert after receiving a report of a parental abduction on Tuesday. Investigators are asking the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any sightings of the child, the suspect, or the vehicle believed to be involved.The missing child has been identified as Ryan Atlas Andrews, who goes by Atlas.Atlas is described as:Four years oldBrown hairHazel eyesCaucasianApproximately 91 cm (3 feet) tallApproximately 23 kg (51 pounds)Atlas was last seen at approximately 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at 24-3512 Ridge Blvd. in West Kelowna..Police are searching for Alisse Andrews, 40, in connection with the investigation.She is described as:Brown hairBrown eyesCaucasianApproximately 164 cm (5 feet 4 inches) tallApproximately 55 kg (121 pounds)Investigators believe she may be travelling in a black 2021 Nissan Qashqai bearing British Columbia licence plate RV003L..The case follows an earlier missing person investigation involving Atlas. On July 16, Langley RCMP appealed to the public for help locating the four-year-old after he was reported missing. At the time, police said the case "did not meet the threshold for an AMBER Alert," noting that the province's emergency alert system is reserved for the most serious child abduction cases where investigators believe a child is in imminent danger.Officers announced Monday that he had been found safe. Less than 24 hours later on Tuesday, West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an alleged parental abduction and later issued a province-wide AMBER Alert. RCMP have not publicly explained the circumstances connecting the two incidents. Anyone who sees Atlas Andrews, Alisse Andrews, or the vehicle is urged not to approach them and instead call 911 immediately.The RCMP said additional information will be released as it becomes available.