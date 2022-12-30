Rental
The British Columbia government is giving a major funding increase to the agency responsible for arbitrating tenant and landlord disputes and enforcing rental laws.

The province's housing ministry said this week it is increasing the Residential Tenancy Branch’s (RTB) operating budget and staffing by 40% in an effort to reduce waiting times.

