The British Columbia government is giving a major funding increase to the agency responsible for arbitrating tenant and landlord disputes and enforcing rental laws.
The province's housing ministry said this week it is increasing the Residential Tenancy Branch’s (RTB) operating budget and staffing by 40% in an effort to reduce waiting times.
“Renters and landlords have been clear that the current residential tenancy dispute resolution process isn’t working fast enough to address their needs,” said Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.
“We hear you and we are taking action to speed up service and strengthen enforcement to address things like repeat or serious offences like illegal evictions, so renters and landlords can get the fair treatment and timely support they deserve.”
The new $15.6 million investment over three years is expected to add as many as 50 new full-time employees and double the size of the Compliance and Enforcement Unit, which was launched in 2019 to investigate complaints and take action on offences such as illegal evictions.
The province says the move will also allow the unit to intervene earlier, thus preventing the need for hearings in the first place.
The RTB receives approximately 200,000 calls requesting information or assistance and more than 20,000 applications for dispute resolution every year.
Applications for dispute resolution have increased 21% since 2018.
“As tenants grapple with the ongoing housing and eviction crises, it is essential that they can access and enforce their rights at the RTB,” said Robert Patterson, lawyer, Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre.
“This additional support for the RTB will mean that tenants whose landlords are ignoring the law can have their urgent concerns addressed sooner.”
