Employers in British Columbia who fired unvaccinated workers were following the “prevailing community view,” according to a ruling by Labour Arbitrator James Dorsey.

“In British Columbia, the message was to stay calm, kind and safe as everyone worked to overcome the effects of the pandemic,” wrote arbitrator James Dorsey. 

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Barnardo
Barnardo

The Union carried this grievance to arbitration? Wow. Good on them. The decision demonstrates that only massive workplace walkouts protect Union members from this kind of medical and privacy overreach. Kind of like an old fashioned working class "vaccine" against big harma - I mean pharma - assault and intimidation.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Its hard to even imagine a more egregious human rights violation than a forced medical injection that the drug companies making the profit have ZERO liability for

This is monstrous and it’s medical coercion

7 N@zi doctors had there necks snapped and were hung at the Nuremberg trials in 1946 for this EXACT same thing

Yet our worthless and corrupted institutions in Canada did nothing

It’s incredible how evil this country and it’s institutions have become

It’s absolutely disgusting and despicable how corrupt this country is

Do not obey or comply with anything

Do not obey any law you don’t like

We are a lawless corrupt country run by criminals and cowards

guest356
guest356

So safe and kind are now the fundamental judicial arguments in lieu of science.

