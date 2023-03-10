vaccine

As of next month, BC public service employees will no longer be required to provide proof of having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province said Friday its decision to rescind the policy was made due to “the high level of vaccination” among public service employees, as well as “the current state of the pandemic.”

Tags

Reporter (BC)

Reid Small is a BC Reporter for the Western Standard and West Coast Standard based in the Vancouver Bureau. He has worked as a freelance photojournalist and in independent media.

Recommended for you

(6) comments

rianc
rianc

It is sad that the voters who elected these imbeciles into office would need to present proof a Covid bio-hazard injection to enter B.C. government buildings. These buildings and the staff in them are paid for by the taxpayers and are the buildings of the people of B.C., not the buildings for the NDP. Also sad is the continuing need for healthcare workers to still need to take these unsafe bio-hazard injections which don't prevent nor stop Covid.

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

How many lives did these people destroy? Thousands, that’s how many! They should be arrested and tried for their actions! Because they’re politicians, they are untouchable…their day of reconning is coming, katma’s a bi*ch!

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

Our cold hearted and senseless medical representative is owned by an agenda, its so obvious she follows no current medical science nor the vastly changing results from study after study. I kind of feel for her, either she; afraid of "dirt" from her past becoming public or she has taken a buyout to follow direction from outside her office. Both sad states of humanity.

Report Add Reply
dgmcdnld
dgmcdnld

How many lives did they ruin....

Report Add Reply
Strong&Free
Strong&Free

I guess Deena Hinshaw learned something from the Alberta voters after all.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Yes, when she is eventually fired by BC, she will collect another huge severance package. Notice Healthcare workers are still the equivalent of... well we know who.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.