As of next month, BC public service employees will no longer be required to provide proof of having received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
The province said Friday its decision to rescind the policy was made due to “the high level of vaccination” among public service employees, as well as “the current state of the pandemic.”
As per the Ministry of Health, more than 98% of employees met the requirement.
“Rescinding the vaccination policy means a small number of employees on administrative leave due to non-compliance will be provided the opportunity to return to the workplace,” said the province.
This change also means contractors and other non-employees don't need to be vaccinated to enter BC Public Service workplaces.
Officials said the requirement, introduced November 2021, was “always intended as a temporary measure.”
“While it's now possible to remove this policy, the pandemic is not over and the Public Service Agency continues to encourage all BC Public Service employees to remain up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations, including booster doses,” said the province.
Those working in a variety of healthcare settings must still show proof of vaccination.
While other provinces allowed nurses not vaccinated against COVID-19 to return to work amid nationwide staffing shortages, BC's Ministry of Health reiterates it will not follow suit. Instead it will make it easier for internationally educated nurses to get registered and licenced — a move supported by the BC College of Nurses and Midwives, the Nursing Community Assessment Service, and Health Match BC.
A BC-based non-profit is taking legal action against the provincial government’s injection mandate for healthcare workers.
The petition was filed by the Canadian Society for the Advancement of Science in Public Policy last year, the basis of which argues that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders requiring healthcare workers to be double-vaccinated is “unreasonable and unconstitutional.”
More information on the organization can be found here.
(6) comments
It is sad that the voters who elected these imbeciles into office would need to present proof a Covid bio-hazard injection to enter B.C. government buildings. These buildings and the staff in them are paid for by the taxpayers and are the buildings of the people of B.C., not the buildings for the NDP. Also sad is the continuing need for healthcare workers to still need to take these unsafe bio-hazard injections which don't prevent nor stop Covid.
How many lives did these people destroy? Thousands, that’s how many! They should be arrested and tried for their actions! Because they’re politicians, they are untouchable…their day of reconning is coming, katma’s a bi*ch!
Our cold hearted and senseless medical representative is owned by an agenda, its so obvious she follows no current medical science nor the vastly changing results from study after study. I kind of feel for her, either she; afraid of "dirt" from her past becoming public or she has taken a buyout to follow direction from outside her office. Both sad states of humanity.
How many lives did they ruin....
I guess Deena Hinshaw learned something from the Alberta voters after all.
Yes, when she is eventually fired by BC, she will collect another huge severance package. Notice Healthcare workers are still the equivalent of... well we know who.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.