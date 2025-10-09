BC

BC bill stopping doctors from providing puberty blockers defeated

Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong, John Rustad, and David Eby
Dallas Brodie, Tara Armstrong, John Rustad, and David EbyIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
John Rustad
Puberty Blockers
Dallas Brodie
Tara Armstromg

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news