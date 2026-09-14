BC

BC books a $13.8-billion deficit after gas-royalty correction lands

Josie Osborne's first fiscal update confirms most of a taxpayer group's warning that the provincial government has already blown past its own spending plan for 2026/27.
Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix, Premier David Eby, and Finance Minister Josie Osborne.
Energy and Climate Solutions Minister Adrian Dix, Premier David Eby, and Finance Minister Josie Osborne.Illustration by Alex Zoltan from file photos
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Bcpoli
David Eby
Josie Osborne
Canadian Taxpayer Federation
Carson Binda
Gavin Dew
Fiscal Update
Kerry-Lynne Findlay
Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper
BC NDP Premier David Eby
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news